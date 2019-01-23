Benton County will host 10 town hall meetings throughout the county ahead of the countywide election on March 12. These meetings will focus on the upcoming 1/8 cent sales tax vote for funding the Benton County Circuit Courts facility. They will include a presentation on the courthouse history, current challenges, proposed solutions, funding of the project, early voting dates and locations.

"Since this is a county election, we see it as our responsibility to inform the voters on the issue at hand," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "The idea and need to modernize our courts facility dates back decades. We look forward to communicating with voters on the issue in the upcoming meetings."

All citizens are invited to attend the town hall meetings. Two meetings will be held in Bella Vista:

10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Dr.

6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Bella Vista District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

For more information, contact Benton County communications director Channing Barker at 479-721-3364.

