News
Drug court helps change woman's life
BENTONVILLE -- Cara Easter thought the Benton County Drug Court would be easy when she entered the program. She graduated Thursday, three and a half years later. Continue reading...
Correction
Bella Vista Coins, the new coin store in Village Center, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. It will not be open on Saturdays. The hours were printed incorrectly in last week's paper. Continue reading...
Burning Down The House
n Firefighters did the opposite of their job a few days after Christmas.
The house at 60 Lyndhurt Drive burned to the ground Thursday after the Bella Vista Fire Department capped off weeks of training. Continue reading...
Community
Club News
Altrusa International Continue reading...
Library News
New Event: Sunday Book Review Continue reading...
Gresham graduates from Troy University
Special To The Weekly Vista Continue reading...
Entertainment
The Celebration of Life gone by
It is interesting to drive past the cemetery on Walnut Boulevard in Rogers. Since I bowl on a regular basis at the Rogers Bowling Center, I make multiple trips past it every year. Continue reading...
Prioritize to escape from 'Tyranny of the Urgent'
"Tyranny of the Urgent" -- is that any way to leave Christmas? The food, the gifts, the friends and family have been unwrapped and enjoyed. This is a week to relax. And yet, the New Year comes. New or similar tasks and challenges await in 2017 as were experienced in 2016. The urgent never ends. Continue reading...