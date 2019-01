Thursday Morning Mixed 2018-19

Week 13 of 23

Team Y-T-D Won Y-T-D Lost

Half-Fast Bowlers 37 15

Split Happens 34 18

New Kids 32½ 19½

Lucky Strikes 29 23

Seven Ups 28 24

Hambones 27 25

Scared Splitless 26 26

Easy Pickup 25 27

Hit'n Miss 24½ 27½

Yo Yo's 22 30

Just-4-Fun 19 33

Oh Golly 8 12

High Men scratch game: first -- Tom Otto (269); second, Wayne Ewoldt (230); third, Terry Predl (201)

High Men scratch series: first -- Tom Otto (603); second, Wayne Ewoldt (593); third, Terry Predl (574)

High Women scratch game: first -- Lisa Harden (222); second, Nancy Sherbondy (166); third, Marlene Clapp (162)

High Women scratch series: first -- Lisa Harden (557); second, Pat Lehman (453); third, Marlene Clapp (448)

Sports on 01/02/2019