Trails to closefor hunt

Most trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, for a limited permit youth deer hunt. The Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center and Historic Van Winkle Trail will be open during this time.

Beaver Lake eagle watch cruises

Hobbs State Park has offered eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake for nine years. Every cruise is different. You never know what wildlife you will see. According to Chris Pistole, newest Hobbs State Park interpreter, "It's always great to be out on the water, and then to see the wildlife too adds special meaning to each cruise. We always expect to see bald eagles, but don't forget about the beautiful osprey, the always-hungry great blue herons, the red-tailed hawks, the ducks, the kingfishers, deer, turtles, and the list goes on. No one will ever be disappointed on our eagle tours." Pistole added, "We only take 18 guests at a time, so it's important that folks call the park in a timely manner to ensure that their names get on the boarding lists."

Hobbs State Park Eagle Cruise dates still open for the next couple of months are: January: 4, 5 ,6 ,7, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27; February: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost for Adults is $10 plus tax. Cost for children, 6-12, is $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. on the days of the reservations. For more information and to make reservations, call the park at 479-789-5000.

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

