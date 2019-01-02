'Sally and Me'author

Come join us at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, to hear speaker Constance Waddell, the author of the book "Sally and Me." Constance, who was born and raised on the shores of Lake Bella Vista, will share her memories about her childhood and her parents, when they worked at the Bella Vista Summer Resort. She will tell about the telegram her dad, who started working for the Linebarger Brothers in 1924, received which had been sent from Paris in late 1929 by C.A. Linebarger. He had just visited a basement nightclub in Paris that was decorated to look like a cave and sent the telegram instructing her dad to look at making that big cave the Linebargers owned in Bella Vista into an underground nightclub. A few months later, Wonderland Cave opened. Admission to Waddell's talk is free; light refreshments will be served.

Fay Jones exhibit

We are pleased to announce that the temporary Fay Jones exhibit that we had on display for the past six months has now been moved to the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture in Fayetteville, a perfect home for it! Don't forget that we still have a permanent exhibit on architect Fay Jones, so be sure to stop in and see it. It includes photos of the construction of Cooper Chapel, one of the buildings designed by Fay Jones. The photos were donated by Bob Wichert, who was the foreman on that project under Jerry LaBounty, the head contractor.

Museum gift shop

A very large collection of salt and pepper shakers were donated to us in December as a fundraiser for the museum. This collection belonged to Delite Stucky of Flanagan, Ill., who passed away last year, and was donated by her cousin, Carolyn Hunnicutt. We have sold nearly 90 sets and have hardly made a dent in the collection, so come take a look. They are a real bargain at just $5.50 per set. We really appreciate this donation and want to remind others that if you have small items you would like to donate to the museum gift shop, please stop by the museum during our open hours or call us at 479-855-2335. We also continue to carry a variety of other merchandise from local honey to Bella Vista jigsaw puzzles, patches, hats, postcards and more. Our museum gift shop is the best place in Bella Vista to get a real variety of Bella Vista souvenirs.

Settlers Cabin

Donations are still being sought to help pay for the old "Settlers Cabin" which has been donated to the museum. With winter upon us, we anticipate it will be spring before the cabin is moved, but we are still quite excited about this project. If you are interested in helping, please drop off or send to the museum your donation, or go online to www.gofundme.com/cabinfever. Donors of $100 or more will have their names inscribed on a plaque to hang inside the cabin.

2019 memberships available

You are welcome to sign up for membership in the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates our Historical Museum, for the calendar year 2019. If you are already a member, please remember to renew your membership now. Dues are $15 per year for individuals, $25 per year for families and $50 per year for corporate sponsorships. Payment may be made in person, by mail, or online at www.bellavistamuseum.org. Our mailing address is 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714. We are a 501(c)3 organization so your dues and donations are eligible for tax deductions. Since our staff is made up of volunteers, all dues go toward helping us with operational expenses.

Tours and programs available

Private tours of the museum and programs about the history of Bella Vista are available outside of normal open hours for church groups, students, civic clubs, businesses, etc. To arrange for an event, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335, or contact Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday but is closed on New Year's Day. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavista.museum.org.

Community on 01/02/2019