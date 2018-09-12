Bella Vista Beware

The POA is at it again, trying to pick our pockets with another proposed assessment increase! What have they done with the money they had? Have you seen any improvements anywhere? Maybe a new putting green, or a new sand trap, or how about this, a study that cost us thousands of dollars to find out that "yes" water runs down hill, and "yes" water will flood the golf courses because its located below the water source!

