Bella Vista veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
For many years, Pat Patterson didn't talk about his experiences during World War II, but when he began talking a few years back, he didn't stop, said his son, Bill Patterson. On Wednesday, 98-year old William "Pat" Patterson received the Congressional Gold Medal for his service with the OSS during World War II.
