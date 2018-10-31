Bella Vista veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Congressman Steve Womack poses with Pat Patterson and his wife Jan after presenting the Congressional Gold Medal to the World War II veteran. Patterson served with the Office of Strategic Services, a forerunner of the CIA.

For many years, Pat Patterson didn't talk about his experiences during World War II, but when he began talking a few years back, he didn't stop, said his son, Bill Patterson. On Wednesday, 98-year old William "Pat" Patterson received the Congressional Gold Medal for his service with the OSS during World War II.