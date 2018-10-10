Bella Vista spending, past and future
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
The COO responded to my letter regarding the issues of what I consider overspending over the past few years, resulting in nearly the total use of reserve funds for projects.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.