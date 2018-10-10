Bella Vista Garden Club awards scholarships to two veterans

Photo submitted Pictured at the scholarship presentation were BVGC Scholarship Committee member Virginia Halman (left), scholarship recipient William Samuels, BVGC Scholarship Committee members Marilyn Russell and Judi Shannon, BVGC president Judy Jeffrey, and scholarship recipient Garrett Toelle.

The Bella Vista Garden Club awarded $4,000 scholarships to two students studying horticulture at the University of Arkansas during their monthly meeting last Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Bella Vista Community Church on Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.