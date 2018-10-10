Bella Vista Garden Club awards scholarships to two veterans
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
The Bella Vista Garden Club awarded $4,000 scholarships to two students studying horticulture at the University of Arkansas during their monthly meeting last Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Bella Vista Community Church on Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.