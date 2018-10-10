Bella Vista Arts Council recognizes area artist

By Cassi Lapp

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Photo submitted Ron Pennington is the Bella Vista Arts Council musician chosen as the October Artist of the Month.
The Bella Vista Arts Council will honor musician Ron Pennington as the October Artist of the Month. Pennington will be honored at a live performance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista.

