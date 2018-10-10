Bella Vista Arts Council recognizes area artist
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
The Bella Vista Arts Council will honor musician Ron Pennington as the October Artist of the Month. Pennington will be honored at a live performance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista.
