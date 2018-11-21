Staff Report

The Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra, an orchestra of 42 students, will perform a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at First United Methodist Church Bella Vista.

The orchestra will be traveling to Albuquerque, N.M., in March to perform at the ASTA National Orchestra Festival and is performing a series of concerts in the area in hopes of raising funds for that trip. There is no charge for these fundraising concerts, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The First United Methodist Church is the first stop in the fundraising efforts, and the orchestra will be performing select Christmas songs.

First United Methodist Church Bella Vista is located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

