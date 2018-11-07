New store opens with a new product
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Rich Wilens used to use opioids for his pain from arthritis, spinal stenosis, sciatica and crushed vertebrae, but when the VA wouldn't renew his prescription, he had to look elsewhere for relief. He found CBD oil.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.