Mushroom hunting on the trails

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista trails coordinator Kay Curry leads a group of hikers into the Back 40 trails for a mushroom picking group hike.

A crowd estimated at 100 people stepped into the Back 40 trails to check out fungi last Saturday. Jay Justice, a "free-range" mycologist with a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in natural sciences as well as 30 years of experience studying mushrooms, led the hike and helped hikers identify mushrooms -- including lion's manes, honey mushrooms, forest hens and others -- along the way and after the fact.