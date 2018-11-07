Mushroom hunting on the trails
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
A crowd estimated at 100 people stepped into the Back 40 trails to check out fungi last Saturday. Jay Justice, a "free-range" mycologist with a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in natural sciences as well as 30 years of experience studying mushrooms, led the hike and helped hikers identify mushrooms -- including lion's manes, honey mushrooms, forest hens and others -- along the way and after the fact.
