Christmas bazaar held at Wishing Spring
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Wishing Spring Gallery hosted a Christmas bazaar last Saturday. Dustie Meads, who had a table at the bazaar, explained that it was primarily to give people an opportunity for holiday shopping and to promote the gallery, which uses its earnings to provide grants for arts education in the area.
