Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club hosts kids' fishing event

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club hosted a kids' fishing derby on Friday, May 11, at Lake Windsor in Bella Vista. Approximately 100 students from Baker Elementary School, plus teachers and parents, attended the fishing event. In addition to fishing, BVPOA Biologist Chris Fuller gave a lesson describing and showing Bella Vista lake fish and turtle species.