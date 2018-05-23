Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club hosts kids' fishing event
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club hosted a kids' fishing derby on Friday, May 11, at Lake Windsor in Bella Vista. Approximately 100 students from Baker Elementary School, plus teachers and parents, attended the fishing event. In addition to fishing, BVPOA Biologist Chris Fuller gave a lesson describing and showing Bella Vista lake fish and turtle species.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.