Discover Bella Vista to host public input meeting
Advertising and Promotion Commission working on strategic plan
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Discover Bella Vista, the city's advertising and promotion commission, invites the public to attend an open input meeting to discuss the future of the commission.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.