Savvy move in State senate secures Medicaid in state
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Again, and to his credit, Gov. Asa Hutchinson won against odds within his own political party to preserve a strong form of Medicaid funding in Arkansas. With a federal waiver to institute work requirements for maintaining state-funded Medicaid insurance, the governor narrowly saw the continuance of Medicaid funding....
