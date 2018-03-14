Jerre Barron
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Jerre Barron isn't worried about the time commitment associated with a POA board position. He's used to working long days and he knows he'll still be able to fit in the things he wants to do. Barron retired early from a job as safety and environmental specialist. He has lived in Bella Vista almost two years but owned property for much longer. He was also a regular visitor for the 27 years his father lived in Bella Vista.
