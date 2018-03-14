AGFC biologists asking motorists to report road-killed deer

Courtesy Photo Road-killed deer offer biologists a chance to monitor for chronic wasting disease throughout the state without the need to kill deer to obtain samples.

LITTLE ROCK -- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists are ramping up roadkill surveys for the next month and are asking all Arkansans to report any dead deer they see along roads and highways. Road-killed deer offer biologists a chance to monitor for chronic wasting disease throughout the state without the need to kill deer to obtain samples.