Itching ears and misplaced devotion

Carol and I know many people who are dissatisfied with church life. They want to go deeper into the word of God. They want to get into the mind of Christ so that they can know God's thoughts on every issue, and they consider what they hear in church services to be on the level of kindergarten. They eventually place themselves on a higher plane than the church and look down on others.

