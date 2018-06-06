POA offers paddleboard fitness classes
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
With the new beach on Lake Avalon comes new opportunities for recreation and for fitness. A brand-new series of classes begins this week, with at least one session sold out.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.