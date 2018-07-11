Family floats a tradition for Hulls
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Ever since the Bella Vista Patriot's Fourth of July Parade got its start in 2008, one family has been entering a homemade float. Tim and Julie Hull, with some help from their sons, usually have a military theme for their entry.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.