Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A pair of riders cross the Lake Ann spillway while others stop at a nearby aid station.

Bike tires and shoe soles ground autumn leaves into a fine mulch as runners and riders from all over the country tackled Bella Vista's trails.

The third annual Bella Vista Trail Race had more than 630 entrants last weekend, though not all of them were willing to brave the weather.

Mike Rush, the proprietor of Rush Running, helped organize the event. He was glad the weather stayed mild, aside from how chilly the weekend was.

"The snowpocalypse didn't happen," he said.

Of the event proceeds, Rush Running donated $7,000 each to the city of Bella Vista -- earmarked for trails -- and to Drive With Care, a nonprofit that promotes safer interactions between automobiles, cyclists and pedestrians.

The 5k runners were the last to leave and the first back at the start/finish area. Among them were Lisa Herschbach and her husband, Ian Stanley, of Bentonville.

Herschbach said she's recently gotten into running and these trails take a lot more effort than pounding pavement.

"Trail running is demanding, much more demanding, much better scenery," she said. "I got my badge of honor," she added, pointing to a scraped knee.

They both said they intend to be back next year.

Sunday, as riders lined up, another couple caught several people's attention as they rolled up on a tandem bike.

Jeff and Carrie Sona, a couple of St. Louis residents who have been married 29 years, came in ready for the 40-mile ride, eager to bring their lengthy bicycle into the narrow, twisty course.

Jeff Sona likened it to driving a minivan when a normal mountain bike would be more like a Porsche.

Carrie Sona explained they have been racing together on the bike for the past three years. Before that, they raced separately -- though she had trouble keeping up after an injury.

"It allows us to compete together and stay together," she said.

They've done some long gravel rides, she said, and the riding isn't terribly different from regular mountain biking, though sitting on the rear does make visibility tricky. Communication is important, she said, so she can anticipate obstacles and follow her husband's lead.

"It's really fun," she said.

