Library Foundation

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donation matters. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Tech time

Join Adult Services Librarian, Amanda Gibson, at our December Tech Time at noon Wednesday, Dec. 12, to learn about using tablets to download ebooks. Bring your tablet and pick up helpful guides for making the most of your device.

Wrapping party

Bring your presents and let's get wrapping! Join us for our wrapping party at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. We'll have wrapping paper and ribbon available to use at our party. No skill? No worries. For a give-what-you-can donation, we'll wrap up to three presents for you during the event.

Santa photo-op

Come, get your picture taken with Santa at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. He'll be here all the way from the North Pole to take festive pictures with children at the library.

Kindle checkout

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Rocket Languages

Rocket Languages is offered through the library website. This language-learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours, with everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, and much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Freegal Music

The library has Freegal Music, which allows patrons to listen to and download music for free through the library website. All you need is a library card. Patrons can download and keep up to three songs a week.

Floral arrangement

December's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Beth Kastl of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Exhibits

December's displays provided by Bella Vista Photography Club and Susan Coley.

Hours and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, call 479-855-1753 or visit the Library website at bvpl.org.

Community on 12/12/2018