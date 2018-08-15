What is the plan?
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
By now every POA member should know that the planned Community Center will cost about $14 million. One plan is to raise assessments and take out a 20-year note to pay for it and encumber any increased assessment revenue. This plan came out at the 5-year Financial Planning Task Force meeting on Aug. 7.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.