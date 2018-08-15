What is the plan?

By now every POA member should know that the planned Community Center will cost about $14 million. One plan is to raise assessments and take out a 20-year note to pay for it and encumber any increased assessment revenue. This plan came out at the 5-year Financial Planning Task Force meeting on Aug. 7.

