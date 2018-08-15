Maysa Willis shares tiger love
n Raises funds for special donation.
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Maysa Willis, the granddaughter of Ken and Suzanne Willis, worked hard to raise funds and purchase "FurReal" pet tigers for Village House clients.
