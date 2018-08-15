Assessing recreation by the numbers
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
John and Susan Nuttall believe it's time for members of the Bella Vista POA to start an informed conversation about amenities, and they're ready to help with information. In late June, they presented a report about golf to the POA membership. This month, they're looking at recreation.
