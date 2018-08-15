Assessing recreation by the numbers

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Swimmers who use the docks on Bella Vista Lakes are not counted among the recreation users since they don't pay a fee. Swimmers at the new Avalon Beach are counted among the outdoor pool users.

John and Susan Nuttall believe it's time for members of the Bella Vista POA to start an informed conversation about amenities, and they're ready to help with information. In late June, they presented a report about golf to the POA membership. This month, they're looking at recreation.