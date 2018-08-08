Retiring but not leaving

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Argie Willis browses in the Bella Vista Library. After retiring as assistant director, she has more time to read for pleasure.

When Argie Willis moved to Bella Vista in 2009, she planned to retire. But it was almost 10 years later when she finally got around to retirement. Willis was the adult services librarian, as well as the assistant director at the Bella Vista Library only because she loved the job.