Painted rocks still going strong

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Photo submitted Josie Edwards poses with a Bella Vista Rock for a photo that was later posted on Facebook. She and her family also paint and hide rocks as part of the game that has been going on for two years.
For two years, some Bella Vista residents have been walking the trails and public spaces with their eyes on the ground. They are hunting for Bella Vista Rocks.

