New firetruck arrives

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista firefighters take a look at the storage compartments on Bella Vista's new pump truck.

A fire truck the city chose to order in July 2017 arrived last Thursday. The truck in question, a Pierce Class A custom pumper, was priced at $464,346 with a pre-purchase discount, meaning the city saved a little more than $22,000 by paying for the truck up front before it was built.