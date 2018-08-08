New firetruck arrives
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
A fire truck the city chose to order in July 2017 arrived last Thursday. The truck in question, a Pierce Class A custom pumper, was priced at $464,346 with a pre-purchase discount, meaning the city saved a little more than $22,000 by paying for the truck up front before it was built.
