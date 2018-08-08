Church News
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Bella Vista Lutheran Church — A bring-a-side-dish cookout honoring veterans -- with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages provided -- is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. All are welcome.
