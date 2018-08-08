Church News

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Photo submitted Bella Vista Community Church's contemporary worship service enjoyed the opportunity to "Serve the City" last Sunday. We provided lunch to Bella Vista's firefighters, police officers and first responders to show our appreciation for their service in protecting our community. Join us next Sunday for contemporary worship at 11 a.m.
Bella Vista Lutheran Church — A bring-a-side-dish cookout honoring veterans -- with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages provided -- is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. All are welcome.

