Creek Bank Restoration Underway

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Floodwaters rush past the Lake Bella Vista Dam, just upstream from the streambank restoration project. The heavy rain that northwest Arkansas received late March, as well as other flood events, contribute to erosion of the creek bank.

A project to restore part of the Little Sugar Creek streambank is nearing completion. Erin Rushing with Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers said this project, performed by Fayetteville-based Watershed Conservation Resource Center and funded by a $250,327 Walton Family Foundation grant, is primarily to protect the Razorback Greenway portion making its way into Bella Vista. The project is expected to be complete by May, he said.