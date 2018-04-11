Creek Bank Restoration Underway
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A project to restore part of the Little Sugar Creek streambank is nearing completion. Erin Rushing with Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers said this project, performed by Fayetteville-based Watershed Conservation Resource Center and funded by a $250,327 Walton Family Foundation grant, is primarily to protect the Razorback Greenway portion making its way into Bella Vista. The project is expected to be complete by May, he said.
