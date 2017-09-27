Oliphant keeps seat on Gravette School Board
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
GRAVETTE -- Jay Oliphant, who has served five years on the Gravette School Board, narrowly defeated challenger James Brown Jr. for the Position 1 post on the school board in the Sept. 19 school board election. Jodi Moore defeated Raegena Davis for the Position 2 post by a wider margin.
