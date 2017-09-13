Residents of Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville enjoy an afternoon of great weather and great friends.

Founded in 1981 by five area churches and opened in 1986, Butterfield Trail Village is situated on 44 picturesque acres, centrally located in northeast Fayetteville. Featuring premiere amenities and a variety of impressive living options -- including apartments, cottages and village homes -- Butterfield has long been recognized as Northwest Arkansas' best retirement community. And, the more than 400 residents who call the Village home would surely agree!