Oasis residents volunteer at Recycling Center

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pamela Palasty volunteers at the Recycling Center for Oasis, a residential program for women in need. Oasis depends on the grant money their residents "earn" by volunteering at the center. Residents also learn valuable job and life skills.

When a residential program for women in need started in Bella Vista, the Bella Vista Recycling Center got some new volunteers. Now, when people drop off their recycling and they're met by a volunteer who helps sort items, there's a good chance that volunteer is a resident of Oasis of Northwest Arkansas.