Drainage and road damage topics at Townhouse meeting
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Townhouse resident Martha Howe attended the Sept. 20 meeting of the Townhouse Association's board of directors to discuss her observations about the road in front of her home and drainage around her home.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.