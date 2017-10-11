Decorative Artists raffle quilt
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
The Bella Vista Decorative Artists painted a Butterfly Quilt to raffle. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Dec. 9 meeting at Wishing Spring Studio. The price for the raffle tickets are 1 ticke, $1; 6 tickets $5; 12 tickets $10; and 24 tickets $20.
