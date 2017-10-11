Decorative Artists raffle quilt

Photo submitted Rebecca Keener, who purchased tickets at Bella Vista Beauty Shop for the quilt being raffled by the Bella Vista Decorative Artists, is shown with the quilt.

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists painted a Butterfly Quilt to raffle. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Dec. 9 meeting at Wishing Spring Studio. The price for the raffle tickets are 1 ticke, $1; 6 tickets $5; 12 tickets $10; and 24 tickets $20.