State Welcome Centers rooted in Cooper effort

Map courtesy of www.arkansas.com There are now 13 Welcome Centers spread around Arkansas with a central office at Little Rock. The Bella Vista Welcome Center is listed as No. 1.

Bella Vista's history goes back to 1915 when the Rev. and Mrs. William Baker of Bentonville began creating the lake they named Bella Vista. Highway 71 was then a two-lane gravel road, called Highway 100, which was eventually paved in 1929.