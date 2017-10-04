5K to purchase National Cemetery land
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
The Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. as a sponsor for the annual 5K Race. The 5K Race will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville.
