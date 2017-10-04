5K to purchase National Cemetery land

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Lorna Sterrett, secretary of the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. in Fayetteville,, and Jonathan Boswell, treasurer of the Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, show the sponsorship check MOAA presented to the cemetery group.
Zoom

Photo submitted Lorna Sterrett, secretary of the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. in Fayetteville,, and Jonathan Boswell, treasurer of the Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, show the sponsorship check MOAA presented to the cemetery group.

The Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. as a sponsor for the annual 5K Race. The 5K Race will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.