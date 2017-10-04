5K to purchase National Cemetery land

Photo submitted Lorna Sterrett, secretary of the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. in Fayetteville,, and Jonathan Boswell, treasurer of the Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, show the sponsorship check MOAA presented to the cemetery group.

The Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. as a sponsor for the annual 5K Race. The 5K Race will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville.