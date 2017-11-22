Pedal it Forward prepping for Christmas

By Keith Bryant

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Print item

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident and Pedal it Forward volunteer John Krafft (left) shows first-time volunteers Sterling Minick and his son Oskar Minick, 13, how to adjust cable tension on brake levers.
Zoom

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident and Pedal it Forward volunteer John Krafft (left) shows first-time volunteers Sterling Minick and his son Oskar Minick, 13, how to adjust cable tension on brake levers.

Jerry Hunnicutt stands in a workshop going through bike after bike to make sure they're all ready to ride.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.