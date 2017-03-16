Protesters not doing Democrats any favors

When Barack Obama was elected president twice, there were a number of us who did not vote for him, yet we accepted the results of the elections. Yes, there was gridlock in Congress and not much of value got accomplished. Congress' approval rate tanked as it should have. However, those of us who did not vote or support Obama did not riot, damage private property, start fires, block major roads and highways, disrupt public meetings and town halls much like the anti-President Donald Trump crowd is doing today. I know not all members of this crowd are Democrats, but I suspect the majority are.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.