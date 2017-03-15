We have a serious problem; the church is in deep trouble
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
I recently encountered a man wearing a T-shirt that stated, in bold letters, "Worn by someone who doesn't like the church." I had never seen something like that before, but I did know that there are many people in our country who are down on the church.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.