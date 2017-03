Cooper Elementary Big 3 winners

Photo submitted by Amy Collins Cooper Elementary School is proud to announce their Big 3 winners for March. Front row (Kindergarten) from left, Kenlee Swart, Maddison Tolle, Rebekah Yockey, Bella Franco, Mason Swadley, Nelly King, Case Haynie and Aubrey Schmid. Second row, Leon Gil-Torres, Kaylan Gladden, Medra Trosper, Abigail Bewley, Emma Gulbransen, Claire Miner, Ashton Coleman, Giavanna Martinez, Yumi Ward, Mable Tomlinson, Ryndon Parton, Noah Cronister and Flora Presley. Third row (first grade) from left, Jadyn Tuck, Lillie Jones, Kennedy White, Elia Lozano, Issac Vega, Tommy Short-Jones and Tyson Lawrence. Fourth row (second grade) from left, Johnathan Swinney, Tennessee Bartley, Holley Enck, Benny Marascio, Jaelyn Moll, Finley Knaup, Tucker Wickham, Yuna Zhang, Jada Henderson and Parker Upshaw. Fifth row (third grade) from left, C.J. Short-Jones, Beverley Harrington, Shania Levitt, Aly Carter and Xavier Presley. Sixth row (fourth grade) from left, Addison Guidroz, Kiara Gabbard, Isabella Hastings, Brianna Huston, Allie Brown, Leah Scheele, Faith Brown, Abery Gabriele, Jasper Barrier, Baylee Grover, Alexa Ashley, Logan Price, David Fletcher and Lily Swadley. Not pictured: Hannah Ireland.