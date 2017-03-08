Appliance pick up coming in April
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Republic Services announced it will pick up old appliances at no additional charge during the week of Monday, April 10, for anyone with an account in good standing who has pre-registered.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.