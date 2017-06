Photo submitted Larry Kenemore Jr. of Stat-Medicament-Disposal Corporation was at the June 8 meeting of the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club. He shared the concerns of medications, vitamins and other pollutants in our drinking water, stressing the importance of the impact on children. The solution is having communities distribute bottles with charcoal filtration in each home. Currently, Danville, Ark., is a test city and his appeal is for other cities to “Saving Your Drinking Water.” Weekly meetings are at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Concordia Retirement Center. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are invited to attend.