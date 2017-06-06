Bella Vista Library Summer Reading Program kicks off June 8
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
The Bella Vista Library kicks off 2017 Summer Reading Program with a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Bella Vista Library, 11 Dickens Place.
