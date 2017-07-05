Carving show features event for children

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Kevin Attleson works on a new Intarsia piece behind two of his completed pieces as the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Show prepares for their Artistry in Wood Show.

When the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club visits the Amazeum, the children's museum in Bentonville, parents are as enthusiastic as their children about the club's soap carving. The club members bring bars of soap and wooden knives and teach a lesson on wood carving. At the Artistry in Wood Show, on July 15, they will have plenty of soap on hand for their young visitors.