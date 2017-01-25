Gun Range Offers Shooting Opportunities
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
The Property Owners Association gun range, located just outside of the city limits on the far western edge of Bella Vista, offers opportunities for shooters to sharpen their skills with pistols, rifles and shotguns.
