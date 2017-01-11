POA marketing director leaves post
n Marketing panel hears of plan for community sign.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Marketing Director John Walsh left the Property Owners Association to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, General Manager Tom Judson said at the monthly Marketing Committee meeting on Monday. Walsh, who started with the POA in May, left in December to work in landscaping design with a Fayetteville company.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.