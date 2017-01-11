POA marketing director leaves post

Marketing Director John Walsh left the Property Owners Association to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, General Manager Tom Judson said at the monthly Marketing Committee meeting on Monday. Walsh, who started with the POA in May, left in December to work in landscaping design with a Fayetteville company.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.