New members swell wood carvers
n The Wood Carvers Club is marking 30 years of creativity.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Every Thursday afternoon, a diverse group of individuals get together to talk about wood and carving. The Bella Vista Wood Carvers are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year with several new members.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.